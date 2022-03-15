JOHOR BAHRU – The rumours of Machap State Assemblyman, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would become the new Menteri Besar (MB) of Johor have yet been verified.

At the time of writing, there is no announcement on the Johor MB swearing-in ceremony.

However, MalaysiaGazette managed to contact Onn last night, despite he refused to answer our questions.

“I am sorry, I am busy now. I will contact you again. Forgive me. Bye,” he said briefly after receiving the call from MalaysiaGazette.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won 40 state seats in the Johor election last Saturday, thus, giving the party a strong mandate to form the state government.

Yesterday, the Chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. However, there was no official statement from Ahmad Zahid after his audience with the King.

Then, the former Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Hasni Mohammad made a statement on his suggestion to his party on choosing a younger person to lead Johor.

According to Hasni, he saw that the support and position of the youths are important for the development of Johor. -MalaysiaGazette

