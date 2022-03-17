KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz explained that he had some personal emergency to attend to thus, he could not make it to the Parliament.

However, he had conveyed the information last night.

“I had no intention to not fulfil my duties of answering questions as the Finance Minister.

“According to the SOP of MQT, only ministers can give the answer, and, this is not the first time a minister requested another minister to read out his answers. Many precedents on this.

“Thank you, YB Religious Minister for reading out my answers. I will provide a written answer to all additional questions and I apologise to the YB Padang Serai, YB Tumpat and YB Pokok Sena (who asked additional questions) for the inconvenience,” he said in a Facebook post, answering speculations on his no-show at the Parliament today, where the de facto Religious Minister Senator Idris Ahmad had to read out his answers.

His Facebook post also ended the speculations that he had resigned after the government allowed the special RM10,000 Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal.

He also requested the media to be fair in making reports.

“If it is possible, be fair in making media reports. Use the power of your pen to tell the right things and not spreading rumours,” he said. – MalaysiaGazette

