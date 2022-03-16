By Irfan Syahmi

KUALA LUMPUR – The UMNO Youth Chief, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki supported the measure taken by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who allowed the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of up to RM10,000 today.

According to him, most of the people truly depended on the withdrawal as they have been suffering following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the same statement, he reminded the contributors who wish to withdraw their savings to spend prudently according to their current dire needs.

“For those who do not need it, let the savings remain in the EPF as it is important. We should balance our future problems and our current needs,” he added.

Asyraf Wajdi emphasised earlier that the people’s demands were in line with the EPF Act and the UMNO Supreme Council.

He said, the final withdrawal fits the spirit and soul of the EPF Act 1991 under Section 54 (6) (k)(l)(m), which stated that withdrawals are permitted for ‘members who require additional support to increase their income, for survival and continuance of life due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) to control or prevent the spread of Covid-19. -MalaysiaGazette

