By Syahira Yahya

KUANTAN – An 11-year-old boy was suspected to be strangled to death by a senior at an orphanage and home for the asnaf children yesterday evening.

The Kuantan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that the suspect acted aggressively after suspecting the victim of stealing his money amounting to RM4.

He said, the suspect was reported to have strangled, kicked and slammed the victim on the floor causing him to go unconscious.

The 16-year-old suspect reprimanded the victim over the RM4 which was allegedly stolen by the victim while they were doing communal work of cleaning the surau.

However, according to Wan Mohd Zahari, the victim ignored the suspect and caused the dissatisfaction of the teenager.

“The suspect strangled and slammed the victim on the floor until he went unconscious. Following that, three other students carried the victim to the warden’s residence.

“When the warden (complainant) found that the victim was still alive, he rushed the victim to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, (HTAA) for further treatment,” he said when contacted today.

However, upon arrival, the medical officer at HTAA said that the victim had passed away.

According to Wan Mohd Zahari, the body of the victim was sent to the Forensics Unit of HTAA and a post-mortem will be conducted after getting his Covid-19 screening.

The suspect is under remand since yesterday until 27 March. -MalaysiaGazette