KUALA LUMPUR – 19,105 new Covid-19 infections were recorded yesterday (20 March). From that amount, 18,719 were local infections while the remaining were imported cases.

Based on the information on the COVIDNOW, 71 deaths were recorded due to the pandemic yesterday, with 26 cases of Brought-in-Dead (BID).

The increment on daily cases shifted the cumulative deaths in the country to 34,400 cases.

Kedah and Perak recorded 14 deaths respectively, followed by Johor (11), Selangor (7), Kelantan, Penang and Sarawak recorded five Covid-19 deaths each, Negeri Sembilan (4), Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (2 cases each), and one case was reported in both Melaka and Pahang.

According to that website, 7,080 Covid-19 patients are still being treated at the hospital.

371 cases were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 203 required respiratory support.

As of yesterday midnight, the cumulative Covid-19 infections in the country had reached 3,961,111 cases. – MalaysiaGazette