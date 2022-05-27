By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – Is the moribund Muafakat Nasional (MN) between UMNO and PAS given a new breath of life?

The question was raised by some followers of the Pasir Mas Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmad Fadhli Shaari in his social media after seeing a picture of Ahmad Fadhli, the PAS Youth Chief with the UMNO Youth Chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at Surau Ar-Rahman located at the headquarters of UMNO today.

Ahmad Fadhli who shared the photo after performing his Friday prayer there also ignited the curiosity of the people when he said that Asyraf Wajdi led the prayer as the imam while praising the UMNO Youth Chief’s voice.

“The Friday prayer at PWTC today was led by Datuk Dr. Ashraf Wajdi. He has a nice voice,” he said briefly on his Facebook post.

Ahmad Fadhli was clad in blue baju Melayu and songkok while Asyraf Wajdi wore white long sleeves shirt.

Most of Ahmad Fadhli’s social media followers who supported MN saw the post as a positive sign that the cooperation between UMNO and PAS would remain.

“If only all Malay leaders will unite, set aside their ego and think about the fates of the people. We will all die one day,” Mohd Zarawi commented.

“Return to Muafakat Nasional. There are reasons to what happened before this.

Insya-Allah, Muafakat Nasional is the best way for the two largest Islam parties in Malaysia. UMNO and PAS,” Firdaus Zamri said.

“Alhamdullilah. This is better than shouting and making situation worse. PAS has its strength and UMNO has its strength too. Not everyone in UMNO is ignorant and UMNO has people who are good in religion too. The same goes with PAS, some are good in other fields. Do not let political differences lead to hatred. Mind your words to avoid clashes among supporters,” Mohd. Fairee Omar wrote.

“Only MN can unite the Malays and Islam. Do not serve for position. Help the people and the country to remain in harmony,” Ali Bashar commented.

UMNO and PAS signed the Muafakat Nasional Charter on 14 September 2019.

However, MN has been shaky and unclear after the Perikatan Nasional was set up and PAS insisted to continue cooperating with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) while UMNO rejected that party. -MalaysiaGazette

