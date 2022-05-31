KUALA LUMPUR – New daily Covid-19 infection has increased to 1,325 cases as of last midnight (30 May). The figure includes two imported cases, shifting the cumulative cases to 4,467,925.

Based on the data from COVIDNOW, there were five Covid-19 deaths within the same period, including one Brought-in-Dead (BID) case.

With that, the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia has increased to 35,669 cases.

There were also 23,779 active cases, including 954 cases that were under treatment in the hospital.

32 cases were placed at the intensive care unit (ICU) with 15 cases requiring respiratory support.

Meanwhile, 1,935 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease. -MalaysiaGazette