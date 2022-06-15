  The staff of Prasarana monitoring the movement of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Phase I Line at its control centre in MRT Depot, Sungai Buloh, Selangor before the MRT route begins its operation on 16 June 2022. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 13 JUNE 2022
  The staff of Prasarana monitoring the movement of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Phase I Line at its control centre in MRT Depot, Sungai Buloh, Selangor before the MRT route begins its operation on 16 June 2022. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 13 JUNE 2022. Kakitangan Prasarana sibuk memantau pergerakan Transit Aliran Massa (MRT) Laluan Putrajaya Fasa Satu di pusat kawalan menjelang MRT tersebut akan mula beroperasi pada 16 Jun ini di Depot MRT Sungai Buloh, Selangor. Foto HAZROL ZAINAL, 13 JUN 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Phase I Line is fully ready to kick off its operation tomorrow (16 June).

Starting from the Kwasa Damansara Sation to Kampung Batu, the public transport will benefit approximately 15,000 passengers each way.

According to the Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, Mohd Ramli Shafie, 14 trains will be operating each time for the route and each train can fit 1,200 passengers.

He said all trains are ready to begin operation. The workforce has also been trained since last year to ensure the smoothness of the daily MRT operation.

“Our team consists of 600 people who have been trained since last year and now, we are fully ready mentally and physically to operate Putrajaya Phase 1 Line,” he said.

The MRT Putrajaya Phase 1 Line comprises of 12 stations from Kwasa Damansara until Kampung Batu, with the length of 17.5 kilometres.

Mohd Ramli also urged the public to use the MRT Line as they may save travelling time at highly congested areas.

At the same time, the company also provides feeder busses to each station and carparks.

“I urge the public to use the MRT Putrajaya Phase 1 Line because the route will pass through Kepong, a well-known area for traffic congestion.

“The public are encouraged to use the feeder busses to get to the stations. Besides that, carparks are also provided for those who use our service,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer of MRT Putrajaya Line, Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof said, the engineers are involved with the inspection and maintenance of each train until 16 June to ensure their smooth operation.

The MRT Putrajaya Phase 1 Line will begin its operation on 16 June and it will be launched by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at 3.00 pm.

Nine new stations will be opened for this route at Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kampung Batu.

Meanwhile, three other stations under the Kajang Line MRT; Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh will become the Putrajaya Line. – MalaysiaGazette

