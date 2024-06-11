The group was travelling from the capital Lilongwe over 370 kilometres (230 miles) to the city of Mzuzu for the funeral of a former cabinet minister.

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered regional and national forces to conduct an “immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft”, the statement said.

Speaking to a South African television station on Monday evening, Malawi’s information minister Moses Kunkuyu said the government was awaiting further details on the incident from the army.

“At the moment we are keeping our fingers crossed and praying,” he said.

Soldiers are said to be looking for the missing aircraft with torches and on foot in the Chikangawa forest south of Mzuzu, according to local media reports.

Various unconfirmed reports have circulated that eye witnesses saw a plane crashing into the forest earlier Monday.

Chakwera, who was due to travel to the Bahamas for a working visit, has since cancelled his trip.

He is set to address the country in a televised speech at 11:00 pm local time.

In 2022, Chilima was stripped of his powers after being arrested and charged with graft over a bribery scandal involving a British-Malawian businessman.

Last month, a Malawian court dropped the charges. – Agency