Among the targets were Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and the Shin Bet security service’s chief, Ronen Bar, as well as other top officials, it said.

A court document seen by AFP on Thursday identified the man as Mordechai Maman of Ashkelon and said he was born in 1952, without specifying his birthdate.

The document said he had been in custody since August 29.

The joint statement from the police and Shin Bet said he was “a businessman who lived in Turkey for an extended period” and maintained connections with Turks and Iranians who introduced him by phone to an Iranian businessman called Eddie.

It said the suspect first visited Iran in May 2024 to meet Eddie, after Eddie had “difficulty leaving” Iran.

He also met someone called Hajjah, who was introduced as an Iranian security operative, the statement said.

The suspect was asked during this trip to carry out security missions in Israel, including transferring “money or a gun”, taking pictures of crowded public places and threatening other Israelis recruited by Tehran, the statement said.

In August, the police and Shin Bet investigation found, the suspect was smuggled to Iran in a lorry for another visit.

While there “he met with additional Iranian intelligence agents and was asked by them to carry out terrorist activities for Iran on Israeli soil, including promoting assassination attacks”, the police and Shin Bet statement said.

Some of the proposed assassinations were characterised as revenge for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, the statement said.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind Haniyeh’s death. Israel has not commented on the killing.

The suspect was also asked to perform additional tasks, including recruiting members of Israel’s Mossad spy agency to be double agents, the statement said.

After asking for a $1 million advance, the suspect was given 5,000 euros for taking part in the meetings and told he would be contacted in the future, the statement said.

“This is a very serious case that exemplifies the enormous efforts of Iranian intelligence agents to recruit Israeli citizens to promote terrorist activities in Israel,” a senior Shin Bet official was quoted as saying. – AFP