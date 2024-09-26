“China’s nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable. We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defence,” Zhang said.

He said China does not seek an “arms race” and had “promised not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapons states or weapon-free zones”.

“China will continue to keep its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security,” Zhang said.

China announced the rare trial on Wednesday — its first in four decades — saying that the missile was carrying a dummy warhead.

French Polynesia said the missile landed near its exclusive economic zone and the French High Commission said Beijing had notified Paris of the launch.

However, Japan said it had not been given advance warning. Australia said it was seeking “an explanation”, while New Zealand called the launch “an unwelcome and concerning development”. – AFP