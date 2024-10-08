Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburbs on October 7, 2024. Photo AFP

BEIRUT – Lebanese state media said that two new strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday, after Israel’s military had issued a warning to inhabitants of the area.

An AFP correspondent saw smoke rise from the suburbs.The country’s National News Agency reported that the area was “the target of two raids” late on Monday.”An enemy war plane carried out a new strike” on the once densely-populated Shiite-majority area that is a stronghold of the Hezbollah militant group, the agency added.

Several strikes had already hit the suburbs earlier in the evening.

NNA said that Israeli strikes also hit areas in southern Lebanon, including coastal villages, after the Israeli army on Monday had said it would expand its operations against Hezbollah to Lebanon’s coast south of the Al-Awali river.

After the warning, fisherman in the city of Saida rushed to move their boats north of the river, NNA said. – AFP

Artikel BerkaitanLagi artikel dari penulis

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here