BEIRUT – Lebanese state media said that two new strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday, after Israel’s military had issued a warning to inhabitants of the area.
Several strikes had already hit the suburbs earlier in the evening.
NNA said that Israeli strikes also hit areas in southern Lebanon, including coastal villages, after the Israeli army on Monday had said it would expand its operations against Hezbollah to Lebanon’s coast south of the Al-Awali river.
After the warning, fisherman in the city of Saida rushed to move their boats north of the river, NNA said. – AFP