Chinese navy vessels “led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning, sailed through waters near Dongsha (the Pratas Islands) and continued northward toward the Taiwan Strait,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a statement on the social media platform X.

Taiwan’s military “monitored the situation and responded accordingly”, the ministry said.

The Liaoning took part in China’s large-scale military drills around Taiwan last week that were condemned by Taipei and its key backer Washington.

China sent a record number of fighter jets as well as warships to encircle Taiwan in what Beijing said was a “stern warning to the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan Independence’ forces”.

That was followed by an announcement that China would hold a live-fire exercise on Tuesday in an area about 105 kilometres from Taiwan.

Over the weekend, a US and a Canadian warship passed through the 180-kilometre Taiwan Strait, part of regular passages by Washington and its allies meant to reinforce its status as an international waterway.

Beijing condemned the passage as disrupting “peace and stability” in the strait. – AFP