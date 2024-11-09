Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, resource-rich Balochistan is home to separatist militants.

Militants have in the past targeted energy projects with foreign financing — most notably from China — accusing outsiders of exploiting the region while excluding residents from the profits.

One of the militant groups — the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) — frequently claims deadly attacks against security forces or Pakistanis from other provinces, notably Punjabis.

In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants who killed at least 39 people, one of the highest tolls to hit the region. – AFP