KUALA LUMPUR – The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chased out nine Indonesian fishing boats that encroached Malaysian waters about 44 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Perak, Kedah this evening.

The Western Fleet Command Headquarters’ Strategic Communication Division, in a statement today, said the fishing boats were chased out by KD Mahawangsa while carrying out patrolling duties under Op Benteng in the North Melaka Straits at about 1 pm.

“KD Mahawangsa, which was on patrol, detected the nine Indonesian fishing boats in Malaysian waters.