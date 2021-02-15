By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Compliance Operation yesterday witnessed the largest arrest of individuals who violated the standard operation procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0 since it was enforced on 13 January.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 1,111 individuals were arrested on various offences. 1,040 compounds were issued while 71 individuals were remanded.

According to him, the highest record of offence was the attempt to travel interstate and inter-district without permission with 306 cases or individuals, no physical distancing (300) and failure to provide equipment to record details of customers (107).

He said, the police also recorded 97 cases of not wearing face mask, leaving home without reasonable reason (68), exceeding the limit of passengers (58), activities at entertainment centres (55), premises operating over time without permission (11) and others (109).

“The Compliance Operation Task Force led by the police also conducted 78,369 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce the MCO SOP compliance nationwide.

“It involved 2,978 enforcement team with 14,648 members who monitored 6,048 restaurants, 4,217 supermarkets, 3,858 banks, 2,625 hawkers, 1,715 factories and 681 government offices.

“They also monitored 1,164 land transport terminals and 91 air transport terminals,” he said in a media statement today.

On the border control Benteng Operation, he said that the security force had arrested 22 illegal immigrants (PATI) and seized six land transports.

On the compulsory foreign workers Covid-19 screening, Ismail Sabri said that 5,402 foreigners have been screened yesterday and 11 were tested positive.

In cumulative, the Ministry of Human Resources said that 373,587 foreign workers have been screened for Covid-19 involving 16,969 employers.

From that amount, 7,234 people have been tested positive of Covid-19 and 366,353 were tested negative.

“As of now, 1,370 clinics are involved in the screening programme. As announced, the screening is compulsory on all foreign workers beginning 1 February,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

