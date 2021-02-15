KUALA LUMPUR – 2,176 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today, shifting the cumulative positive cases to 266,445.

From that amount, only one case was imported, meanwhile, there were 2,175 local infections.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor maintained the lead with the highest new daily cases with 910 cases or 41.8 percent.

He said, from that amount, 724 cases or 79.6 percent were detected from the active Covid-19 clusters and close contacts screening in the field.

According to him, this is followed by Johor with 269 cases or 12.4 percent and Sarawak with 246 cases or 11.3 percent.

“64 cases or 2.9 percent reported were related to clusters in the prison, lockup and immigration detention depot involving the Tembok Bendera Cluster (40 cases), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (18 cases), Tembok Tapah Cluster (4 cases), Tembok Pengkalan Chepa Cluster (1 case) and the Tembok Taiping Cluster (1 case).

“There are five cases of Covid-19 deaths in Selangor, two cases in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and one each in Sabah, Johor and Perak,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 4,521 patients have recovered from the disease today with a cumulative case of 218,335 cases or 81.9 percent.

Meanwhile, 260 cases required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). –MalaysiaGazette