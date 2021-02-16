By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivered the great news that Malaysia will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this Friday on 21 February.

He said, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will begin on 26 February.

“I personally will be jabbed with the vaccine on that day, along with the frontliners.

“There will be three phases of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. The first phase will involve the frontliners from 26 February until April 2021,” he said during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook launch today.

Along with him are the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

According to Muhyiddin, the second phase of the programme will begin from April to August, involving the high risk group, meanwhile, the third phase will involve adults aged 18 years and above from May 2021 until February next year.

The national immunisation programme, according to Muhyiddin would ensure the herd immunity to break the Covid-19 chain and end the pandemic in the country.

“In short, the vaccination is very important to protect not only us, but also our loved ones – our family members, colleagues, neighbours and the whole community.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also launched the www.VaksinCovid.gov.my website where citizens can download the handbook for future reference. –MalaysiaGazette

