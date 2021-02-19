By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO Supreme Council Member, Datuk Dr. Mohd Puad Zarkashi verified that he has received the letter of demand from the lawyer of the Prime Minister. He will also get his lawyer to provide respond on the matter.

He said, he neither need to apologise nor delete the Facebook post on the accusation uploaded by him last week. Besides that, he chooses to go to the court to defend himself as it would give him the chance to protest against the double standard practice on quarantine.

“I verify that I have receive the LOD from the Prime Minister’s lawyer. He will be filing the RM10 million summon on me.

“I will leave it to my lawyer to respond to the LOD and as an individual who is given the right to speak, I will not allow myself to be bullied by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as how UMNO is being bullied,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin demanded for Dr. Mohd Puad to make a public apology and pay a compensation of RM10 million for allegedly defaming him through a Facebook post last week.

In the letter sent by Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership to Dr. Mohd Puad, Muhyiddin also demanded for Puad to delete the statement he posted on 9 February about the mandatory quarantine from his Facebook account.

The Batu Pahat UMNO Division Chief said that he was accused for slandering the Prime Minister when he was merely asking for an explanation.

“If I am sued for that, then, I should fight it in the court,” he said, stating that the three-day quarantine regulation for the cabinet ministers was made hastily as it affects public interest and should be questioned.

He further noted that Article 8 in the Federal Constitution clearly stated that the people should be treated equally thus, the isn’t the three-day quarantine against Article 8?

“To me, it is obvious that the legal action taken was to shut me up and to scare the critics. I will not budge,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette