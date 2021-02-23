KUALA LUMPUR – There is no problem for cancer survivors and people with disabilities (PwD) to take the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Deputy Director-General of Health (Research and Technical Support), Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim.

In addition, he said that those who have taken the Bacillus Calmette Gurrain (BCG) shot to prevent tuberculosis would also not face any issues in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shots.

“For cancer survivors whose last treatment was three to six months prior (to receiving Covid-19 vaccine shot), they do not have any problem taking the vaccine. The same goes with people with disabilities. No problem.

“We encourage them to get the vaccine because they are from the high risk groups besides those with diabetes, high blood pressure, hear, kidney and other chronic diseases,” he said during the Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

However, those on immunosuppresents such as cancer patients are not advised to take the vaccine for the time being, until their treatment is completed.

Meanwhile, Dr Hishamshah said that there is no clear data that anyone who received BCG shots previously would be protected from the Covid-19 virus.

“Although there is a theory claiming that there is protection, there is no clear data on it. Many of us were given the BCG vaccine but many were infected by Covid-19,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Malaysia to get Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this Sunday

Jab Muhyiddin first to convince public about vaccine