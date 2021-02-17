By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – The selection of Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the first individual to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is to convince the public about its safety.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that although the many people have been immunised with the vaccine around the world, however, many remain sceptical about its safety.

“So, Malaysia wants to provide the confidence. If the leader of the government himself has taken the vaccine and there is not bad effects and such, many other people would do that too,” he said during a virtual news conference on the operation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) today.

Earlier, Khairy said that Muhyiddin shared his discussion with the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo recently about the President’s reaction towards the vaccine.

According to him, Jokowi said that he did not feel any changes other than a little tired after the vaccination.

He said, the Prime Minister had also referred to his personal doctor and obtained the green light for the vaccination.

“I’ve spoken to him about getting his personal doctor’s opinion and his doctor has given him the green light,” he said.

According to Khairy, they prioritised on giving Muhyiddin the vaccine as he is a politician who meets many people.

He said, the measure is based on the risk assessment made on the Prime Minister who is exposed to Covid-19 infection.

The media reported earlier that Muhyiddin would be the first person who will be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine once the supply reaches Malaysia. –MalaysiaGazette

