By Nabilah Halim

KUALA LUMPUR – For the future and dignity of Islam, the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) is ready to meet Nur Sajat or his actual name, Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruzzaman who allegedly wanted to leave the religion.

Its President, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said that the organisation regrets the incident and is concerned about what the controversial entrepreneur said.

“We are confident that all Muslims are concerned about the incident and generally, they are sad and disappointed with what is happening.

“Besides that, we also sympathise with everyone who wants to resolve this issue and hope that it can be resolved and handled properly.

“We need to respect the duties of the authorities and use love and educate wisely in our approach,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Azmi, he is confident that Sajat said those words when he was emotionally distressed and he did not really mean it.

“In this, we also hope that the Muslims do not further complicate the situation. This is the moment when everyone should express the love for each other and to save our brother by extending help.

“We should extend our friendship to Sajat as he needs to be saved and to go through a very challenging life in this era.

“Sajat also needs to be explained about the responsibility of the authorities and we hope that smooth communications can happen to avoid misunderstandings between the two.

“As a Muslim organisation, we feel the responsibility to jointly handle such issue and to seek common ground,” he said.

For Islam, for the dignity and pureness of Islam, MAPIM prays for Sajat to be an individual who can contribute to Islam, his race and the country and not act beyond control. –MalaysiaGazette

