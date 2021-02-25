By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) ordered 122 of its enforcers to find and arrest cosmetic entrepreneur, Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman who is better known as Nur Sajat.

According to its Director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, the action is taken after JAIS got the arrest warrant from the Syariah High Court yesterday evening after Muhammad Sajjat, 36, failed to attend the proceeding of his crossdressing case on Tuesday.

“JAIS received the arrest warrant on Sajjad yesterday evening, so, we have mobilised our enforcers to find Sajjad throughout Selangor,” he said when contacted by MalaysiaGazette today.

On Tuesday, the Syariah High Court issues an arrest warrant on the cosmetic entrepreneur for dressing as a woman causing Islam to be despised. The warrant against Muhammad Sajjad was issued by Syarie Judge, Mohammad Khalid Shaee @ Shaii.

Muhammad Sajjad pleaded not guilty on 6 January for dressing as a woman during a Yasin recitation and prayer at around 7.30 pm, 23 February 2018 in his salon, Nursajat Beautician at Jalan Serai Wangi G16/G, Seksyen 16, Shah Alam.

The charge against him is framed under Section 10(a) of the Syariah Crime Enactment (Selangor State) 1995, which carries the punishment of a fine not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both upon conviction.

When asked about the development of the search for Muhammad Sajjat, Mohd Shahzihan said that they have yet to make any arrest.

“No arrest is made yet, our enforcers have been mobilised throughout Selangor to track the location of Muhammad Sajjad,” he added. –MalaysiaGazette