KUALA LUMPUR – The contributors of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be given the leniency to make amendments on their i-Sinar application such as the amount requested, banking information, address, phone number and payment mode at the i-Sinar Online website beginning 8 March.

Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is confident that people has been waiting for the development.

“We hope that the i-Sinar facility would somehow lighten the burdens of the people,” he said.

According to him, the new application for i-Sinar has abolished all prerequisite criteria, which will be opened on that date.

The application is opened to all members aged 55 years-old and below, depending on the balance in their Account 1.

Meanwhile, he said that applications made before 25 February would be given an immediate approval in stages and the payment will be made beginning 2 March.

It involved application which are still waiting for approval and those non-approved applications, prior to the upgrade of i-Sinar without any criteria was made. –MalaysiaGazette

