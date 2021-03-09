KUALA LUMPUR – A 57 year-old man has been arrested for investigation after the body of a woman, Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, 32, an Advocacy Department Manager of Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia was found in Selangor yesterday morning.

The arrest was made at 8.45 pm last night in Kajang.

The Selangor Criminal Investigation Department Chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat verified the arrest and said that the man will be remanded.

The body of Nik Khatijah was found at her house in Taman Bangi, near Jalan Reko with strangulation marks on her neck.

The Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the initial checks found ligature marks on the victim’s neck, and it is believed that she died more than 24 hours before she was discovered.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. –MalaysiaGazette

