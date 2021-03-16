By Muhammad Azizul Osman

PETALING JAYA – The President of PKR, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the political cooperation with UMNO is only at the discussion stage.

According to him, the matter has yet to be formalised.

“I said, it was a discussion. It is not formalised yet.

“There is a possibility for cooperation. I do not reject the possibility but it is too early for me to determine that,” he said during a news conference at a hotel just now. –MalaysiaGazette

