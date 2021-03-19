By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KAJANG – The colleague of Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, the Pertubahan IKRAM Malaysia’s Advocacy Department Manager, is charged with the murder of the woman two weeks ago.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, Hasbullah Ismail, 57, after the charges were read to him before Magistrate Syahrul Sazli Md Sain as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge paper, the accused, who is also a manager at IKRAM is charged with the murder of Nik Khatijah at a house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko between 11.00 pm on 5 March and 3.00 am on 6 March 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a death penalty upon conviction.

The court then fixed 16 April for the mention of the case.

The prosecution is led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairul Iqram Hairuddin, meanwhile, the accused is represented by Abdul Halem Mohamad Husin.

Several lawyers were also observing the proceeding on behalf of IKRAM.

On 9 March, Nik Khatijah was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck at a house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko.

The police arrested a man several hours later in Kajang at around 8.45pm to assist into the investigation.

Nik Khatijah’s colleague went to look for her at her rented house following her absence at work and found her body with strangulation marks on her neck. She was believed to be strangled by electrical cable and had passed away within 24 hours when her body was found.

A black Nissan Almera car belonging to the victim was also found not far from the parking lot of a supermarket in Jalan Reko, Kajang.

The victim was a former student of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) who had served at the Headquarters of IKRAM since 2013 as the Women’s Department Executive being promoted to the Advocacy Department Manager. –MalaysiaGazette

