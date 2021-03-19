By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KAJANG – The murder suspect of the Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia’s Advocacy Department Manager case has been charged at the Kajang Magistrate Court today.

The 57-year-old man arrived at the court at 9.00 am this morning, clad in white shirt with his hands cuffed while holding a bag of medications.

The suspect will be charged today for causing the death of Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, 32.

The body of the victim was discovered with strangulation marks on her neck in a house at Taman Pelangi, Jalan Reko on 8 March.

Nik Khatijah was a former student from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) who served at the Headquarters of IKRAM since 2013 as the Women’s Department Executive and then, as the Advocacy Department Manager.

The police opened investigation on the case according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. –MalaysiaGazette