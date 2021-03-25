By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – A concrete block fell off a lorry at the middle lane of the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Ampang bound at around 7.00 am this morning.

The Sungai Besi – Ulu Kelang Elevated (SUKE) Expressway twitted that the incident was not related to the construction of the SUKE Expressway.

According to SUKE Expressway, the concrete block fell off from a lorry onto the middle lane of MRR2 after Hillview, Ampang bound, and it was not from the SUKE project.

It also advised the motorists to follow the instructions given by its traffic officers at the location.

The middle lane of the route was closed for the removal of the concrete block.

Several minutes later, the SUKE Expressway reported that the lane was reopened for motorists. –MalaysiaGazette