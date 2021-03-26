SHAH ALAM – The Magistrate Court has issued an arrest warrant against the founder of Sugarbook, Darren Chan Eu Boon, 34 after he failed to appear for court mention and submission of documents today.

Magistrate Sabreena [email protected] issued the arrest warrant following a request by Deputy Public Prosecutor Aliff Asnaf Anuar Sharuddin.

Aliff Asnaf Anuar said the accused’s lawyer and bailor were also not present for document management today.

The court fixed May 15 for the accused to state the reasons for his absence today as well as for the mention of the arrest warrant.

On February 24, the accused was charged with publishing statements conducive to public mischief on social media on February 10.

The offence was committed at about 10.00 am by using a website to publish a post entitled ‘Top 10 Sugar Baby Universities in Malaysia’.

He was charged under Section 505 (B) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both if convicted.

The court then set bail at RM10,000 with a local surety and fixed March 26 for mention.

-BERNAMA

Read More:

Sugarbook founder pleads not guilty

Court rejects remand order on Sugarbook founder