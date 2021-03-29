By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – “I smoke weed since I was 11, at the primary school and it has been 38 years since,” a 57-year-old man fruit seller at the Raja Bot Market in Chow Kit confessed.

The man who originated from Penang sells fruits to seek a living during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“I am an addict and I cannot let go of this habit. I need to get my drug supply of about three grams daily besides smoking cannabis.

“I got the cannabis that was confiscated just now three days ago from a supplier at this market (Chow Kit market) at RM70 per packet.

“I have been smoking weed for 38 years and have been arrested. I was in and out of prison for 36 times and I also went to the rehabilitation centre,” he confessed.

The man was among the 50 drug addicts arrested in Ops Sarang that targeted drug addicts around Chow Kit, Jalan Raja Bot Market, hotels and guest houses around Lorong Haji Taib early this morning.

The Dang Wangi District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah who was also at the location said that the operation started from 3.30 am until 5.00 am this morning.

A team of 50 police officers who were assisted by eight officers from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) and three K9 dogs were involved in the operation.

“This is a successful operation as we have not been implementing this due to the MCO and this time, we targeted budget hotels, guest houses and market at Jalan Raja Bot.

“The addicts age ranges from the 20’s to the 50’s and one of the addict has been taking drugs for 38 years since he was in primary school due to the bad influence of friends. He has been in and out of jail for 36 times.

“A 52-year-old woman also alleged that she is HIV positive, however, she did not have any medical certification to support her claims.

“She is found to be an addict and has also been working as a sex worker for over five years. She also said that she has very few customers now compared to before the MCO,” he said during the Ops Sarang news conference this morning.

According to Mohamad Zainal, all addicts were brought to the Chow Kit Police Station for Covid-19 swab test and will then be brought to the Dang Wangi IPD for further action.

During the raid on several guest houses and budget hotels in Chow Kit, the addicts and sex workers at Lorong Haji Taib and Chow Kit Market jumped off from the windows right after the heard the police trying to break the iron grill downstairs.

“Usually, once the nest of these drug addicts are raided, they will flee and hide themselves in the budget hotels around this area.

“It is common to see them running away trying to avoid arrest.

“Our objective is to clean this area, which is also one of the hotspot for drug addicts who are also working at this busy wet market. This has become a nest and they are able to get their drug supply easily without any problem.

“We have identified the drug suppliers who supply drugs for those in this area. Some have been arrested and some are still in the police’s radar and we will take action anytime,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette