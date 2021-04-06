KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a senior officer from a government officer believed to be involved with the government projects cartel toppled by the MACC yesterday.

The 38-year-old man is a Grade 48 Quantity Surveyor and he is suspected for being involved in preparing Bill of Quantity (BQ) for projects offered by the agency.

He is also being suspected for receiving bribes to disclose information about specifications of the projects to the syndicate leader to enable him to prepare documents for the government tenders.

The arrest was made late last night at his house in Ampang.

Information from intelligence found that he received RM300,000 in bribes for the information given to the syndicate leader.

At the moment, four payments estimated at RM1.2 million have been paid to him.

Investigation is ongoing and the MACC believes that more people will be arrested over the case soon.

Chief Commissioner of the MACC Datuk Seri Azam Baki verified the arrest. However, he refused to comment further on the case. –MalaysiaGazette

