KUALA LUMPUR – “They can do it now under the new government,” Datuk Seri Najib Razak said after the Ministry of Finance (MoF) instructed financial institutions to work on waiving interest immediately for all bank loan moratorium recipients.

The exemption involves recipients of moratorium from the lowest 50% group of all Malaysians for three months during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The former Prime Minister jested that the former government said that they do not have the power to instruct banks when UMNO requested them to provide interest-free loan moratorium.

“We used to ask them to increase the debt limit of government at the Parliament to provide more space to help the people. The previous government said that there is no need to do that as there is enough of aid for the people,” he said, adding that he had presented those suggestions that would benefit the people. -MalaysiaGazette