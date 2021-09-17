PETALING JAYA – Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said that the party would not support the Pontian Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat as it opposes the party’s principles of not cooperating with those having court cases.

Sinchew Daily reported although Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has submitted Ahmad’s name as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, the proposal was however, withdrawn.

Meanwhile, 31 MPs from Bersatu were ordered by their President, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to not vote for Ahmad.

“Yes, Bersatu will not support Ahmad as the Deputy Speaker as he has ongoing court cases.

“Before relinquishing his position as the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin said that he would not work with kleptokrats.

“We think that the Prime Minister would change their nomination for Ahmad. However, at the moment, we don’t know who will be replacing him,” said the source to Sinchew Daily.

Earlier, Ahmad, who is also the Secretary-General of UMNO was nominated as the candidate to fight for the post as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat along with his opponent, the Teluk Intan MP, Nga Kor Ming from DAP.

As the sole candidate from Pakatan Harapan, the government is concerned that the Prime Minister’s position would be questioned if their candidate loses out to Kor Ming.

The situation was reported to have caused Ismail Sabri to consider another candidate for the post. -MalaysiaGazette

