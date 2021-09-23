By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has agreed to give the same allocation to all Members of Parliament (MP) from both the government and opposition bloc for these four months.

The news was announced by the Minister at Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said that this is the proof of Parliamentary transformation that the Prime Minister is fighting for.

“For your information, the Prime Minister is very committed in implementing Parliamentary transformation, and, for that, I would like to announce that for the remaining four months for the year, from September until December 2021, the Prime Minister has agreed to provide allocation to all Members of Parliament, regardless if they are from the government or the opposition bloc,” she said.

Earlier, Mastura said that the special allocation for the MPs announced earlier was merely to complete the allocation prepared by the government under the five years development plan.

The allocation for all Parliamentary areas is determined based on the financial ability of the government.

“The different allocation for the opposition and government MPs was based on the previous policy. It is also depended on the ability and current financial status of the government,” she said in reply to the suggestion of Muar MP, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Independent); Sepanggar MP. Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (PH); Padang Rengas MP, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN) and Kapar MP, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH) for the allocation of MP to be distributed equally to all MPs, including those from the opposition. -MalaysiaGazette