By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The police have received an apology letter from the management of a temple after the police barricaded the area at Jalan Sungai Besi early morning yesterday to investigate a recent riot.

The Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idzam Yahaya said that the police took the action to arrest several other suspects involved in the riot.

“On Thursday, at around 1.30 am, the police have barricaded the temple area to make a follow up arrest on the suspects of the riot. However, the temple management surrendered themselves and submitted an apology letter to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, Muhammad Idzam said that the police have successfully arrested all suspects involved in the riot on 28 September. The riot happened after a misunderstanding as the devotees thought that the authorities were there to demolish the house of worship.

According to him, the police had arrested four local suspects aged between 18 and 50 years-old right after the incident and they have been remanded until yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and possessing injurious or obnoxious substance, and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duty.

As a follow up action, on 29 September at around 8.30 pm, the police arrested two other local male suspects aged 38 and 56 years-old.

“Therefore, the police have arrested 12 men and six women aged between 18 and 84, thus, we have successfully arrested all suspects involved in the riot,” he said.

According to Muhammad Idzam, the police however, have released two suspects with police bail due to age factor.

Meanwhile, he said, 18 other suspects have been remanded on 30 September at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate Court and 10 suspects have been remanded for a day to assist in the investigation.

“The full investigation paper has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor today (1 October) with the suggestion for prosecution under Section 148 of the Penal Code, Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 353 of the Penal Code.

“Besides that, additional charges were made under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (National Recovery Plan) 2021 as all the suspects have violated the SOP of the Movement Control Order by gathering at public area,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also advised the public not to make any speculation which can create confusion, anxiety and disrupt public order on the case.

He also denied the intention to demolish temple.

The public with information on the issue are urged to contact the Senior Investigation Officer, ASP Mohamad Sukri Bin Ishak at 013-2165881, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584 / 585 or their nearest police station.

On 28 September at around 11.45am, an operation to build a fence for the road leading to the school behind the temple was made by the Kuala Lumpur Land and Mineral Office (KLLMO).

In that operation, the police from the Cheras District Police Headquarters were present to ensure the safety and smoothness of the operation.

At 2.14 pm, the police found a riot in front of the temple after representatives from the temple were dissatisfied with the discussion made between the KLLMO and the temple.

The group which consisted of about 20 odd Chinese men and women stopped the operation, smashed the bulldozer and attacked the police on duty, before the police managed to dissolve the riot at around 2.30 pm. -MalaysiaGazette