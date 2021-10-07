By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – 9,890 Covid-19 cases were reported within the last 24 hours as of 12.00 pm today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Sarawak has recorded the highest number of cases with 1,413 cases and the cumulative cases in the state has reached 221,042 cases.

“Besides Sarawak, Selangor recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,402 cases, in cumulative, it has reached 686,170 cases.

“Kelantan came third with 1,032 cases, the current cumulative cases has reached 122,535 cases,” he said in his social media post.

Besides that, seven states recorded over 500 new cases and they are namely Johor (933), Sabah (820), Perak (794), Penang (721), Terengganu (699), Pahang (564) and Kedah (503).

Meanwhile, six states recorded below 500 cases including Melaka (260), Kuala Lumpur (250) and Perlis (200).

“Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan recorded 180 cases, followed by Putrajaya (59) and Labuan (0),” he said. – MalaysiaGazette

Read More: