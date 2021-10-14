By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament (MP) of Labuan, Datuk Rozman Isli pleaded not guilty for abusing his power as the Labuan Port Authority Deputy Chairman to get government’s contract.

On the contrary, Rozman claimed trial after the charged were read to him before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge, Rozina Ayob today.

“I plead not guilty and claim trial, Your Honour,” he said calmly.

According to the charge paper, Rozman had used his position to secure an employment operator contract from Demaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for Labuan Liberty Port Management, a company where his father and brother have stakes in.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act which carries imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Rosina then fixed bail at RM100,000 with a local surety living in the Peninsular of Malaysia. He also had to surrender his passport.

The court also set 19 November for the mention of case. -MalaysiaGazette