By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – 6,630 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the increment shifted the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,420,222 cases.

The latest development witnessed the statistics of daily Covid-19 infection of over 6,000 cases two days consecutively, after the interstate travel ban was lifted and economic sectors opened.

Malaysia recorded 6,210 cases yesterday. – MalaysiaGazette

