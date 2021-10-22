Covid-18 cases (Picture for representational purposes only). Residents around Masjid Jamek (Lama) Kampung Padang Balang, Kuala Lumpur are being screened for Covid-19 after a spike of infections in the area. PIX: SYAFIQ AMBAK / MalaysiaGazette / 13 JUNE 2021. daily cases Sarawak
By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – 6,630 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the increment shifted the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,420,222 cases.

The latest development witnessed the statistics of daily Covid-19 infection of over 6,000 cases two days consecutively, after the interstate travel ban was lifted and economic sectors opened.

Malaysia recorded 6,210 cases yesterday. – MalaysiaGazette

