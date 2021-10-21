KUALA LUMPUR – 76 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, where 14 cases were classified as Brought in Dead (BID), shifting the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in the country to 28,138 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that Sarawak recorded the highest number of deaths with 12 cases, followed by Johor (11), Sabah (10), Kedah (9), Penang (8), Selangor (6) and Perak (5). Pahang and Terengganu recorded four cases each, Kelantan (3), Melaka (2), while Negeri Sembilan and Perlis recorded one case respectively.

Meanwhile, no death was reported in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of yesterday’s midnight, 81,955 active cases were reported in the country, including 666 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 329 patients required respiratory support.

At the same time, 9,401 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country have reached 2,407,382 cases. – MalaysiaGazette

