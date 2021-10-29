By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUALA LUMPUR – The government is planning to impose excise duty on liquid or gel products containing nicotine for electronic cigarettes and vape.

Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that the government also planned to extend the excise duty on sugary chocolate, cocoa, malt, coffee and tea premixes.

According to him, this is one of the government’s effort to encourage healthy living lifestyle among the people.

“Attention would be given to the public health aspect. To cultivate a healthy living culture and to overcome non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, the Government has agreed to maintain the National Healthy Malaysia Agenda,” he said during the tabulation of Budget 2022 at the Dewan Rakyat today. -MalaysiaGazette

