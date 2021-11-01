By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The number of daily Covid-19 death continues to drop after merely recording 36 deaths yesterday.

From that amount, seven deaths happened outside the hospital (Brought in Dead).

Based on the data from COVIDNOW, the Covid-19 death toll has now reached 28,912 cases.

Sarawak remains as the largest contributor of Covid-19 deaths in the country with 12 cases. It is followed by Penang (5), Terengganu (4), Kedah (3), Johor (2), Kelantan (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Sabah (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Perak (1) and Selangor (1).

Meanwhile, Melaka, Pahang, Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya did not record any Covid-19 death.

Yesterday, 6,127 Covid-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease and once again, the figure exceeded the new daily cases of 4,979 cases. -MalaysiaGazette