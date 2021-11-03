By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – 550 warnings have been reported in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019, Series 2, said the Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

From that amount, 525 warnings have been categorized as corrective issues and it would be followed through by the Auditor General’s Dashboard (AGD), meanwhile, 25 issues or 4.5 percent have been categorized as potential punitive issues.

The enforcement agencies and federal agencies had a discussion on the 25 potential punitive issues from 23 – 24 September and 20 October 2021.

“Based on the meeting, seven issues will be investigated by enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), police and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM),” he said at the Parliament today.

Besides that, Wan Junaidi also said that the meeting had decided to get further explanation from the auditors through the Auditor-General’s Report Action Committee (JLTKAN) No. 3 Year 2021, which will be held from 9 until 11 November.

The JLTKAN meeting will be chaired by the Auditor-General and its members comprise of the Attorney-General, Inspector-General of Police, Secretary-General of Treasury, Director-General of Public Service, Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet) Cabinet, Constitution and Inter-Government Relationship Division, Director-General of Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Special Duty Officers (Integrity and Security) of the Chief Secretary to the Government.

He hoped that the punitive and corrective actions and the actions taken by the ministries and departments would reduce leakage and wastage of public funds.

“The Auditor-General has been given the mandate to check the national expenses through the audits.

“The ministerial and government departments’ programmes and activities audit were done to determine if they were implemented efficiently, prudently and effectively to achieve the objectives.

“Compliance auditing was made to identify elements of wastage, misappropriation and leakages in public funds due to the non-compliance of financial and legal regulations,” he added.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be discussing about the LKAN that was tabulated in the Parliament. They would call those involved to share their opinion and suggestions in improving the financial management of the government. -MalaysiaGazette

