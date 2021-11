KUALA LUMPUR – 4,922 new Covid-19 cases have been reported today, shifting the cumulative cases in Malaysia to 2,497,265, said the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the data in COVIDNOW showed that the hospital admission rate in Terengganu has increased by 30 percent, Negeri Sembilan 14.6 percent and Pahang 11.5 percent.

However, the total hospital admission nationwide has dropped 5.7 percent for the past seven days. -MalaysiaGazette

