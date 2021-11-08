By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The word hawau has become popular in Melaka after four former state assemblymen decided to jump ship and caused the state government to topple which led to the Melaka State Election.

Hawau is used colloquially in Melaka, which means wretched or damned has become a joke among politicians.

Wanting to keep up with the Melaka local dialect joke, the Member of Parliament of Kulai, Teo Nie Ching has uploaded a Melaka State Election campaign poster which bore the word lahabau.

Lahabau carries the meaning of useless, hopeless and unreliable.

After uploading the free Facebook frame as a border of her profile picture which read, Lahabau Melaka, Jom Undi (Useless Melaka, Let’s Vote), she was attacked relentlessly by some netizens over the social media gaffe.

However, she deleted that picture and replaced it with an apology instead. In the open apology, she requested for forgiveness over the wrong use of language. The former Deputy Minister of Education from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government said that the strict campaign limitation for the Melaka election has forced politicians to campaign via the social media.

In their excitement to campaign via the social media, many PH members, especially from DAP did not have enough of sleep in their effort to prepare campaign materials.

“Nevertheless, to err is human, including myself. As a result, I made a shameful language blunder in the social media.

“I only wanted to campaign using the free frame found in the Facebook without actually understanding the real meaning of that word.

“With this, I humbly apologise for my mistake in preparing and uploading the wrong campaign material with the wrong use of language,” she wrote.

She also promised to be more careful in uploading social media campaign materials for the Melaka State Election.

“I humbly apologise to everyone, especially the people and voters of Melaka,” she said. -MalaysiaGazette

