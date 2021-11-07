By Muhammad Azizul Osman

MELAKA – The voters in Tanjung Bidara Constituency are excited with the outcome of the fight between the candidates from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and UMNO in the coming Melaka state election.

Voter, Muhamad Razif Roslan, 36, said that many people would like to witness the battle between the protégé and the former mentor during the Melaka state election.

“From there, we can see if the protégé can beat his own mentor. We know that we cannot do face-to-face campaign now, so, we’ll see how the voters would evaluate them.

“From their deeds or their reputation? We’ll see. Does the Member of Parliament (Mas Ermieyati) has a strong support?” he told MalaysiaGazette when met today.

The candidate nomination day scheduled tomorrow will be focusing on several hot seats such as the Tanjung Bidara state assembly which will be witnessing UMNO placing its State Communications Chairman, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh to take on the incumbent MP of Masjid Tanah, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) who will be representing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

According to Muhamad Razif, the Tanjung Bidara State Assembly has been a strong fort for UMNO and it is time for Mas Ermieyati to break UMNO’s grip on the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary area.

“In my area, the battle would be very interesting as it is a strong fort of a political party. It has been strong since the beginning. Even if we vote for other parties, that party will remain strong.

“The party influence is very strong. I am shocked after seeing the name list as they are big names,” he added.

For the record, the Masjid Tanah Parliament consists of five state assemblies namely, Tanjung Bidara, Ayer Limau, Kuala Linggi, Lendu and Taboh Naning and all of them have been won by UMNO-BN during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Meanwhile, voter at the Rumbia State Assembly, Mohd Azrol Affendi, 39, said that he did not feel like voting on 20 November.

He said, it would only be a waste of time for the voters as the current political situation in Melaka is very unstable.

“I don’t have the mood to vote. If it is done nationwide, it would be easier. It is a waste of our time to vote again.

“We don’t know if it would be positive or otherwise. At this moment, I think that the politics in Melaka is not stable. Many things are happening and politicians are pointing fingers here and there, making things difficult for the people,” he said.

Muhamad Aswad Alimat, a voter from the Rim State Assembly shared the similar view.

According to the 33 year-old man, he chose not to vote as a protest to the state election.

“It is better not to have the State Election. I’m afraid that it would turn out like Sabah. The terrible Covid-19 wave. The people will suffer if the cases go up. I don’t want to vote,” he said.

The Melaka State Election is held following the dissolution of its state assembly on 4 October after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. – MalaysiaGazette

