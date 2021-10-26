By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUALA LUMPUR – The Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided to use its coalition logo in the coming Melaka state election (PRN).

Its Chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that an agreement was reached between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Pas and Gerakan in its meeting last night.

“The negotiation on the seats by PN will be finalised by the PN Seats Committee,” said Muhyiddin, who is also the President of Bersatu in a statement.

Nevertheless, PN did not mention about any cooperation with other coalition parties, including the Barisan Nasional. -MalaysiaGazette

