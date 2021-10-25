By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) will not place any candidate at the Melaka State Election (PRN) on 20 November, said its Chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to him, the decision was made as the Melaka state election was caused by the political games of certain leaders.

“I say, Pejuang will not participate in the Melaka state election.

“They withdrew their support towards the government with the hope that they can replace the government. They think that they are a big party that has the majority to form a government.

“This state election should not be held. The fall of the Melaka state government should not have happened,” he said during a news conference at the Al Bukhary Foundation today.

Along with him were the leadership of Pejuang, namely, its President, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir; Deputy President, Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Secretary-General, Datuk Amirudin Hamzah.

The decision, according to Dr Mahathir, was made during Pejuang’s meeting at the Al Bukhary Foundation.

According to him, currently, it is not the best time for the country to hold a state election based on what happened after the Sabah election.

“We are aware of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have the experience from the state election in Sabah. After that, the number of cases rose up to 25,000.

“If we have the state election now, I am worried that another huge wave would emerge from the state election in Melaka,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also said that the situation in Melaka would not change, based on the current unstable political situation. He further explained that anyone can topple the future government due to their greed of power.

“We believe that whoever chosen to form the state government, the situation would be the same.

“There would be no changes as those who contest do not think about what they can do to develop Melaka. On the contrary, they want a good position with good pay.

“We, in Pejuang, do not want to be involved in such activities as we see that the national political situation is already in a chaos,” he added.

When asked if Pejuang would assist any party in campaigning, Dr Mahathir said that Pejuang would not do so throughout the state election.

“Pejuang would not help anyone in the state election. We are neutral. The members of Pejuang would not go to Melaka and deliver any speech,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

