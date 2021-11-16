By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The Royal Malaysia Police will continue to provide police escort service to any former Prime Minister (PM) who are facing court cases.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that all ex-PMs are eligible for the bodyguard and traffic escort service and the service will remain until the appeal process is finalised by the court.

“Recently, the PDRM detected that several quarters have been questioning the providence of police escort services to former Prime Ministers.

“The service is provided by the PDRM under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 (Act 237), on the remuneration for former primer ministers,” he said in a statement today.

He added, the PDRM provide such service to all former Prime Ministers of Malaysia. -MalaysiaGazette

