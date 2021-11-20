BN wins Melaka state election The Chairman of Election Commission (EC), Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that the Barisan Nasional has won the Melaka State Election. PIX: MOHD ADZLAN / MalaysiaGazette/ 20 NOVEMBER 2021.
The Chairman of Election Commission (EC), Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that the Barisan Nasional has won the Melaka State Election. PIX: MOHD ADZLAN / MalaysiaGazette/ 20 NOVEMBER 2021. Pengerusi Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia (SPR) Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh selepas bercakap di sidang media mengenai pengumuman kemenangan parti Barisan Nasional sempena Pilihan Raya Negeri (PRN) Melaka di Menara Persekutuan, Ayer Keroh, Melaka. Foto MOHD ADZLAN, 20 NOVEMBER 2021.

By Kasthuri Jeevendran

MELAKA – Barisan Nasional (BN) has officially won the simple majority after seizing 15 out of 28 state assembly seats in the Melaka State Election as at 9.45pm tonight.

The Chairman of Election Commission (EC), Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said that the voting process went smoothly today.

“As at 9.42 pm tonight, BN has won 15 out of 28 seats and obtained the majority of more than 50 percent,” he told a news conference.

The vote counting process is ongoing and the full result will be announced soon. -MalaysiaGazette

PH will conduct post-mortem after losing Melaka

